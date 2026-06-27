Exclusive: Iranian FM to Baghdad for gas and frozen assets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to arrive in Baghdad on Sunday for talks focused on gas payment settlements, frozen Iranian assets, and regional security arrangements, an Iraqi government source told Shafaq News.

The discussions will also address Baghdad’s readiness to settle outstanding dues linked to Iranian gas exports, as well as the possible release of frozen Iranian funds and assets held in several countries, including Iraq, under the recently signed US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding.

Araghchi is set to raise security concerns, particularly efforts to prevent Iranian opposition groups based in Iraq from launching attacks against Iranian cities, along with other political and regional issues.

The Foreign Minister last visited Baghdad in December 2024 for a one-day trip to participate in a trilateral ministerial meeting focusing on developments in Syria. His previous visit, in October, focused on regional security, including the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi reiterated that Baghdad would maintain balanced relations with neighboring Iran, stressing that Iraq "does not accept dictates from any party" and that its decisions would be guided solely by the interests of the Iraqi people.

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