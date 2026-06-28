Araghchi: Visit to Baghdad comes under special circumstances

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the primary purpose of his visit to Baghdad was to thank the Iraqi government and people for their support during the recent war with the United States and Israel.

In a joint news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said Iran's negotiations with Washington and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway at the mouth of the Gulf through which much of the world's seaborne oil passes, were also on the agenda, pointing out that he had briefed Hussein on both and described the strait as being "under Iran's management," and no other party holds authority over its operation, and that any claim to the contrary would breach the memorandum with Washington.

Tehran and Baghdad are also coordinating a funeral procession for Iran's late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, at holy shrines in Iraq.

The foreign minister stressed that the memorandum of understanding with Washington included a halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. “Israel must withdraw from the areas it occupies in Lebanon; this is the responsibility of the US government.”