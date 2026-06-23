Araghchi to visit Baghdad ahead of Khamenei funeral

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Baghdad on Sunday, with the trip expected to cover briefings on the Switzerland talks and preparations for the funeral processions of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, al-Mayadeen TV said.

No official details have been confirmed by either the Iraqi or Iranian side regarding the agenda or any additional files the meeting may address.

A source close to the Iranian embassy in Baghdad told Shafaq News earlier that the body of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah is scheduled to arrive at Najaf International Airport on July 8 for funeral processions in the Iraqi holy city, before the burial concludes on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

Read more: Iraq stands to gain most from US-Iran deal, analysts warn of fragile foundations