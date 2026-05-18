US denies official Petraeus role in Baghdad visit

Shafaq News- Washington

Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus does not hold any position within the US mission in Iraq, a US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News on Monday, dismissing speculation surrounding his recent visit to Baghdad.

Petraeus visited the Iraqi capital on Friday and held meetings with senior Iraqi officials, without any official clarification regarding the purpose of the trip or the capacity in which he attended.

The visit fueled media reports suggesting that Petraeus, who previously commanded US forces during the Iraq war, had been assigned a special mission or was acting as an envoy for US President Donald Trump. Some reports linked the visit to what they described as growing US pressure on the Iraqi government over Iran-aligned armed factions operating in Iraq.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, DC.

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