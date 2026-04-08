Iran threatens response over Lebanon exclusion from ceasefire

Shafaq News- Basra

Iran will deliver a “loud response” if Lebanon is excluded from a two-week ceasefire following a roughly 40-day conflict with the US and Israel, Iran’s Consul in Basra Ali Abedi warned on Wednesday.

Abedi said in a press conference that the ceasefire, announced as a temporary pause, is intended as a step toward a broader agreement. He noted Iraqi support for Iran during the escalation, adding that Iraq’s “security, independence, and development are tied to Iran’s.”

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump agreed to halt strikes on Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz “fully, immediately, and safely,” adding that Washington received a 10-point Iranian proposal that could serve as a basis for negotiations.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meanwhile, declared victory, saying it “forced” the United States to halt hostilities under its terms.