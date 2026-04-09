Israel assaults Lebanon despite US-Iran truce

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 11:13 a.m.)

Israel on Thursday continued its attacks on Lebanon, with airstrikes and artillery hitting multiple areas across the country despite a declared two-week truce between the United States and Iran.

According to local media, the strikes struck Beirut’s southern suburbs, while additional raids targeted the towns of Safad al-Batiikh, Sharqieh, Majdal Silm, Shaqra, Khirbet Silm, Jmeijmeh and Deir Antar in the south.

مراسل #الجديد: وقوع اصابات جراء غارة استهدفت منزلا في قعقعية الصنوبر قضاء صيدا pic.twitter.com/8Ulvgc5GNN — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) April 9, 2026

In the capital’s southern suburbs, Israeli aircraft conducted heavy strikes on the Laylaki–Kafaat area, with explosions reverberating across Beirut. Separately, they struck a key bridge over the Litani River, a vital route linking Beirut with the southern city of Tyre. Israel has previously destroyed six other bridges since the conflict began, maintaining that they were used by Hezbollah to move fighters and supplies deeper into the south.

Meanwhile, Israel expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon to establish what it described as field control. In a post on X, Military Spokesperson Avichay Adraee noted that paratrooper forces operating under the 98th Division broadened their ground activity, seizing approximately 10 weapons depots, launch sites, and command centers linked to Hezbollah, while claiming to have killed dozens of its members.

#عاجل قوات لواء المظليين العاملة في جنوب لبنان قامت بالعثور على مخازن وسائل قتالية وبالقضاء على عشرات المخربين من حزب الله 🔸لقد حققت القوات سيطرة عملياتية في الميدان وتواصل مهاجمة بنى تحتية إرهابية بهدف تعزيز خط الدفاع الأمامي وإزالة التهديد عن سكان الشمال.🔸كما قضت القوات… pic.twitter.com/PSshb4J21N — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 9, 2026

It also reported the killing of Ali Youssef Harshi, identified as the personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى في بيروت على سكرتير الأمين العام لحزب الله الإرهابي نعيم قاسم واستهدف سلسلة من البنى التحتية الإرهابية خلال الليلة الماضية في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع وقضى أمس (الأربعاء) في بيروت على المدعو علي يوسف حرشي السكرتير الشخصي لامين عام حزب الله الإرهابي… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 9, 2026

The latest assaults follow a day in which Israel carried out around 100 attacks across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 200 people and injuring 837 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Lebanon falls outside the scope of the two-week truce with Iran. Tehran, in response, moved to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. Meanwhile, Hezbollah asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond, stressing that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain,” and pledging to continue confronting Israeli operations while defending Lebanese territory.