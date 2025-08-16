Iran defends Iraq security pact amid US opposition

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said on Saturday that the new security agreement signed with Iraq is a joint pledge to prevent any threats to either country's stability.

“In my recent visit to Baghdad, I signed a security agreement that reflects a shared desire to ensure security and stability,” Larijani stated, emphasizing that Iran seeks regional security through cooperation, where all neighboring states remain strong.

“The issue of enemy infiltration into Iran is serious and must be confronted,” he added.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday in Baghdad under the sponsorship of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and aims to strengthen coordination on shared border security.

Just 24 hours after the deal, the US State Department voiced opposition to the pact, saying it contradicts Washington’s goals in Iraq and undermines efforts to support established Iraqi security institutions.