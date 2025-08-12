IHEC rejects political motives in candidate disqualification

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The recent disqualification of several candidates from the upcoming elections is based on legal provisions and eligibility requirements, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) spokesperson said on Tuesday, dismissing claims of political bias.

IHEC official Jumana al-Ghalai told Shafaq News that the decision issued by the Board of Commissioners can be appealed before the judicial panel within three days of publication, and the panel’s ruling is final and binding, explaining that the exclusions were based on information from relevant verification bodies confirming the candidates’ “failure to meet the conditions set by the elections law, including good conduct and the absence of convictions for offenses involving moral turpitude, such as administrative and financial corruption, even if covered by a general amnesty.”

Contrary to what some claim, Al-Ghalai stressed that there is no disqualification driven by political or electoral motives.

On Sunday, the commission announced the disqualification of 65 candidates for violating Article 7/3 of the amended Law No. 12 of 2018 on parliamentary and provincial council elections. It had earlier excluded others over criminal records involving charges of murder, bribery, forgery, fraud, and corruption.