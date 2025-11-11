Iraq’s Election Commission refutes reports of candidates ban ahead of vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Tuesday denied disqualifying any candidates ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the commission said that reports alleging it had barred several candidates were “completely untrue and aim to mislead public opinion,” clarifying that “the last disqualification decision was issued last week.”

It urged citizens and media outlets to rely only on official sources and verify information before publication.

IHEC has disqualified 848 parliamentary candidates for various violations, including misconduct and forged academic documents.

The final results are expected to be announced within 24 hours after the close of polling.