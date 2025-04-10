Iraq to open registration for political alliances ahead of 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will begin accepting applications from political parties, alliances, and individual candidates seeking to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The move follows a decision by the Iraqi Cabinet on Wednesday to schedule the country’s next legislative elections for November 11, 2025, setting the stage for months of political mobilization and possible legal amendments to the electoral law.

"The registration window for alliances, parties, and independent lists wishing to take part in the legislative elections will officially open on April 15," a document from IHEC stated.

Speaking to Shafaq News, IHEC media team head Imad Jameel confirmed the commission’s preparedness for the vote, saying, "We are fully ready and have no reservations or obstacles regarding the election date announced by the Cabinet, even though we have not yet received any formal notice in this regard."

Jameel added, however, that any amendments to the current electoral law could have implications for the commission’s operations. "Should there be changes to the parliamentary elections law, they may or may not impact our work. It’s too early to predict — we’ll respond based on the nature of the amendments," he said.