Iraq vote integrity questioned: Candidate barring, money impact spark row

Shafaq News

Concerns over the transparency of Iraq’s November 2025 parliamentary elections are mounting, as political tensions grow over candidate disqualifications and the influence of money and power on the electoral process. Emerging political movements accuse entrenched parties of leveraging state institutions to sideline rivals, while the “impartiality” of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is increasingly contested.

Persistent Trust Deficit

Since Iraq’s first post-2003 vote, five parliamentary elections have been held — each shadowed by allegations of manipulation, vote-buying, and misuse of state resources. In 2021, despite disputes over the results, international observers — including the European Union — praised IHEC’s technical performance. Yet turnout was historically low, with around 60% abstaining. Analysts warn that disillusionment could deepen this year, especially after influential factions such as Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc announced a boycott.

Targeting New Political Entrants

Political analyst Muhannad al-Rawi told Shafaq News that the sidelining of emerging forces has become “a recurring pattern since 2003,” as dominant political blocs work to limit competition. He pointed to IHEC’s recent disqualification of around 70 candidates, citing reasons such as de-Ba’athification, criminal convictions, or procedural violations.

Al-Rawi questioned the consistency of the process: “Why do we see figures accused of corruption or electoral fraud still competing, while others are excluded?” suggesting political motives may influence eligibility rulings.

Legal appeals are now before the Supreme Court, which has the final authority to reinstate candidates.

Power And Money Remain Decisive

Kamel al-Ghurairi, former MP and leader of the newly formed Sovereignty and Legislation Party (Al-Siyada wal Tashri’e), told Shafaq News that while IHEC has shown procedural fairness toward all blocs, “the real threat lies in the influence of powerful parties that have both financial resources and political authority.”

He warned these forces could “pressure the Commission or interfere with ballot boxes,” potentially undermining confidence in the entire process. For foreign readers, ballot box manipulation in Iraq has historically ranged from direct vote tampering to intimidating election staff in politically sensitive districts.

IHEC Defends Its Neutrality

IHEC spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai reiterated to Shafaq News that the Commission is “fully committed to neutrality” and operates within the framework of Law No. 4 (2023). She stressed that candidate disqualifications result from formal eligibility checks, with final rulings issued by the judiciary.

Hassan al-Zayer, from IHEC’s media team, added that disqualified candidates have three days to appeal, and appeals are reviewed by the Commission’s legal and complaints units. “We deal with names and numbers — not political affiliations.”

Reform Measures On The Table

In a move to strengthen electoral integrity, President Abdul Latif Rashid submitted a proposal — later backed by the Coordination Framework, the powerful Shiite alliance in government — to restrict state-linked advantages in the lead-up to the vote.

According to Rashid’s plan, some actions would be suspended until after election day, including preventing infrastructure or procurement deals from being used as campaign tools, avoiding the perception of vote-buying through social assistance expansion, land distribution schemes — a common form of political patronage in Iraq, and mass commendations and official awards to public employees.

Transfers and promotions within security and military institutions, as well as public endorsements by senior officials, are also a part of the proposal.

The Road Ahead

With the final candidate list still pending, Iraq is heading into a contentious campaign season where political trust is fragile. Analysts agree that unless IHEC’s neutrality is widely recognized, and unless restrictions on state resources are enforced, the November vote could deepen skepticism toward the democratic process — further weakening Iraq’s already strained political legitimacy.