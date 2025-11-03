IHEC introduces new measures for Iraq’s November elections

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Monday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced new procedures to "boost transparency" in the November 11 parliamentary elections.

IHEC Duhok Office Director Khalid Abbas told Shafaq News that the Commission has eliminated the use of indelible ink, relying instead on biometric voter cards and electronic verification systems to ensure accuracy.

Polling stations will also use facial-recognition cameras for voters whose fingerprints are unreadable, Abbas said, noting that about 5% of participants are expected to rely on this technology.

The reforms follow widespread demands for cleaner elections after the 2021 vote, which saw record-low turnout and declining trust in the electoral process. With nearly 7,900 candidates contesting the 2025 race, transparency and accountability remain key concerns among voters.

Roughly 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote out of a population of 46 million, though nearly seven million may be unable to participate due to unrenewed biometric cards, according to election officials.

