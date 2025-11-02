Iraq bars political influence on troops ahead of elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s army has prohibited any attempt to influence or direct security personnel toward a particular party or candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The country’s chief of staff Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah said Sunday that officers and soldiers must remain completely neutral and that “no member of the forces should be pressured, persuaded, or encouraged to vote for any bloc or individual.”

He also banned the collection or photocopying of voter identification cards belonging to service members, stressing that each is free to “vote for whomever they choose.”

Yarallah added that the military “will stand equidistant from all political sides” and plays no role in campaigning.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are set for November 11, 2025, with about 30 million citizens eligible to vote out of a population of 46 million. Nearly seven million voters, however, may be unable to participate due to unrenewed election cards, according to electoral authorities.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know