EXCLUSIVE: US soldier killed, two injured in joint operation against ISIS in Iraq

Shafaq News/ A security source disclosed, on Tuesday, the identities of three US soldiers involved in a recent joint operation with Iraqi forces targeting ISIS militants. The operation, conducted along the border between Kirkuk and Saladin provinces, resulted in one soldier's death and injuries to two others.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the soldiers were American nationals participating in a mission deemed "significant" for its success in eliminating key ISIS elements. However, the confrontation also claimed the life of an Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service member.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the casualties, stating that “From December 30 to January 6, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces conducted multiple strikes in the Hamrin mountains of Iraq, targeting known ISIS locations. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians in the region, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond.”

In a statement, CENTCOM emphasized the importance of sustained pressure on ISIS, with Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla describing the operations as “critical to preventing ISIS from exploiting the evolving security landscape in the region.”

The Hamrin Mountains, spanning from Diyala near the Iranian border to the Tigris River, remain a hotspot for ISIS activity.

CENTCOM reported that from January to June 2024, 137 joint operations were conducted alongside Iraqi forces, resulting in the elimination of 30 ISIS militants and the capture of 74 others.