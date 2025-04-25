EXCLUSIVE: Shafaq News reveals "unprecedented" security coordination between Iraq and Syria
Shafaq News/ Iraqi government spokesman Bassem
Al-Awadi on Friday described a high-level visit to Syria as a turning point in
Baghdad’s engagement with Damascus, emphasizing that the trip represents a
“practical and executive” step forward in bilateral coordination.
“This visit holds greater weight than previous
ones, which were limited to exchanging views and affirming mutual respect,”
Al-Awadi told Shafaq News. “Now, we are moving into implementation—this is the
groundwork for a serious Iraqi-Syrian roadmap rooted in good faith and mutual
interest.”
Al-Awadi said the delegation’s discussions,
while led by top security officials, also center around trade and economic
cooperation. “At its core, this visit aims for a qualitative leap in future
relations between the two brotherly nations,” he added. “Baghdad and Damascus
are taking confident steps to overcome the past and build a stable, cooperative
future.”
The comments came after Prime Minister Mohammed
Shia Al-Sudani’s office confirmed that an official delegation—led by National
Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri—had arrived in Damascus to meet
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and senior government officials.
The delegation included senior representatives
from the Ministry of Interior’s Border Forces Command, the Ministries of Oil
and Trade, and the Border Ports Authority.
According to the Prime Minister’s statement, the visit will focus on counterterrorism cooperation, strengthening security along the shared border, and expanding trade opportunities. Discussions will also explore the rehabilitation of the Iraqi pipeline running through Syrian territory to Mediterranean ports.
بتوجيه من رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد محمد شياع السوداني، وصل إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق، وفد رسمي حكومي عراقي، برئاسة رئيس جهاز المخابرات الوطني السيد حميد الشطري، للقاء رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية السيد أحمد الشرع، وعدد من المسؤولين الحكوميين.ويضم الوفد الرسمي مسؤولين عن؛ قيادة… pic.twitter.com/FnOwNYydY1— المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) April 25, 2025
The talks will reaffirm Iraq’s support for
Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement added,
highlighting Baghdad’s view that Syria’s stability is vital to Iraq’s national
security and to the broader region.