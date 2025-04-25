EXCLUSIVE: Shafaq News reveals "unprecedented" security coordination between Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi on Friday described a high-level visit to Syria as a turning point in Baghdad’s engagement with Damascus, emphasizing that the trip represents a “practical and executive” step forward in bilateral coordination.

“This visit holds greater weight than previous ones, which were limited to exchanging views and affirming mutual respect,” Al-Awadi told Shafaq News. “Now, we are moving into implementation—this is the groundwork for a serious Iraqi-Syrian roadmap rooted in good faith and mutual interest.”

Al-Awadi said the delegation’s discussions, while led by top security officials, also center around trade and economic cooperation. “At its core, this visit aims for a qualitative leap in future relations between the two brotherly nations,” he added. “Baghdad and Damascus are taking confident steps to overcome the past and build a stable, cooperative future.”

The comments came after Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office confirmed that an official delegation—led by National Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri—had arrived in Damascus to meet Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and senior government officials.

The delegation included senior representatives from the Ministry of Interior’s Border Forces Command, the Ministries of Oil and Trade, and the Border Ports Authority.

According to the Prime Minister’s statement, the visit will focus on counterterrorism cooperation, strengthening security along the shared border, and expanding trade opportunities. Discussions will also explore the rehabilitation of the Iraqi pipeline running through Syrian territory to Mediterranean ports.

بتوجيه من رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد محمد شياع السوداني، وصل إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق، وفد رسمي حكومي عراقي، برئاسة رئيس جهاز المخابرات الوطني السيد حميد الشطري، للقاء رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية السيد أحمد الشرع، وعدد من المسؤولين الحكوميين.ويضم الوفد الرسمي مسؤولين عن؛ قيادة… pic.twitter.com/FnOwNYydY1 — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) April 25, 2025

The talks will reaffirm Iraq’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement added, highlighting Baghdad’s view that Syria’s stability is vital to Iraq’s national security and to the broader region.