EXCLUSIVE: Iraqi forces secure key border post from SDF

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces have taken control of a border guard post from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western Nineveh, according to Iraqi MP Naif al-Shammari.

“The Iraqi forces have smoothly taken over the post. The area is very secure, and there are no threats or tensions,” al-Shammari told Shafaq News.

A security source in Nineveh provided additional details, revealing that Iraqi border guards discovered the SDF-controlled area while placing concrete barriers along the border south of Rabia. “Initially, the SDF refused to withdraw but later agreed to hand over the area following negotiations.”

“The handover was completed without any clashes, thanks to the coordination between the two sides, which achieved this important security milestone on the border.”

The SDF, established in October 2015, is a coalition primarily led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). It includes Kurdish, Arab, Turkmen, and other ethnic armed groups. Supported by the United States, the SDF has been pivotal in combating ISIS in northern Syria. However, its relationship with Turkiye is strained, as Turkiye views the YPG as linked to the PKK, a designated terrorist organization.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced an operation to secure Iraq's border with Syria. A unit from the Commando Regiment of the 30th Brigade, under the Nineveh Operations Command, conducted a sweeping and inspection operation along the border in Nineveh province. The operation aimed to detect terrorist activity and prevent criminal infiltration that could threaten border or regional security.

The Iraqi-Syrian border, spanning approximately 610 kilometers with 300 kilometers in Nineveh and 320 kilometers in Al-Anbar, remains a critical area. It is frequently used by terrorists to infiltrate Iraqi territory and carry out attacks, and its rural and remote nature makes it a convenient hideout. Additionally, the border is a key route for smuggling operations, including drugs, weapons, fighters, and other illicit activities.