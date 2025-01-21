Diyala Council paralysis: Political boycotts spark leadership showdown

Shafaq News/ Diyala Provincial Council faces mounting political turbulence as factions push for administrative paralysis and a potential overhaul of the local government, Council President Omar Al-Karawi said on Tuesday.

In a press conference attended by Deputy Chair Salem Al-Tamimi and Secretary Fadi Al-Luhaibi, Al-Karawi accused some council members of deliberately boycotting sessions under orders from their political blocs.

"These absences are calculated moves aimed at creating administrative gridlock and obstructing critical decision-making," Al-Karawi said. "This isn't just about disrupting council work; it's a direct attempt to replace the current local government with one aligned with specific partisan interests."

The political maneuvering has undermined council efficiency and prioritized factional agendas over public welfare, Al-Karawi said, vowing to uphold legal and constitutional frameworks. "We will not allow agendas that jeopardize Diyala's stability or impede our supervisory role," he added.

Since nearly 2024, the Diyala Council has grappled with political discord and public dissatisfaction. In October, the council ousted Al-Karawi during an emergency session, appointing Al-Tamimi as interim chairman. The move sparked intense division over administrative appointments, prompting an administrative court to temporarily reinstate Al-Karawi.

Protests erupted across Diyala in October and November, fueled by public outrage over newly appointed administrative heads perceived as “politically motivated and unqualified.” Demonstrators decried "political quotas" and demanded equitable governance.

The unrest escalated after leaked videos in November revealed heated altercations among council members during a closed-door session, further tarnishing public trust.

Despite tensions, the council managed to approve initiatives in December, including land allocations for eligible residents. However, critics accuse it of neglecting critical issues such as corruption and stalled projects.

Peaceful activists in Diyala have warned of escalating their campaign if internal conflicts persist, cautioning that ongoing instability jeopardizes the province's future.

Political analysts say the infighting within Diyala's council mirrors broader struggles between Iraq's rival factions.

The Diyala Council consists of 15 seats: the National Diyala Alliance (Diyalatona) holds 4 seats, the Taqadum Alliance has 3 seats, the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) also holds 3 seats, and Istihqaq Diyala has 2 seats. Meanwhile, the Al-Azm Alliance, the Iraqi Al-Asas Coalition, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan each secured one seat.