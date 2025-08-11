Corruption and Baath ties endanger 75 Iraqi candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) is preparing to issue a new list of disqualified candidates from the upcoming elections, an MP revealed on Monday.

In remarks to Shafaq News Agency, MP Raed al-Maamouri clarified that more than 75 candidates will be excluded due to their affiliation with the Baath Party and their inclusion under the Accountability and Justice procedures.

He explained that additional lists will be issued later to disqualify candidates on grounds related to dishonorable conduct, financial corruption, and administrative misconduct.

Al-Maamouri stated that the "good conduct and reputation" clause in the electoral law, if applied in previous sessions, would have prevented certain individuals from reaching Parliament, adding that any person covered by the General Amnesty Law will also be excluded from participating in the elections.

Earlier, the IHEC decided to disqualify 66 candidates for Iraq’s parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2025. Official documents regarding the disqualifications showed that the decision followed verification of criminal records involving charges of murder, bribery, forgery, fraud, and cases of financial and administrative corruption.