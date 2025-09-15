CF warns against sectarian rhetoric

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of ruling Shiite political factions, cautioned on Monday that growing sectarian rhetoric in politics and media threatens national unity and social stability.

In a statement following a leadership meeting at former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office, the bloc called on political, religious, and media figures to act responsibly to safeguard Iraq’s fragile social fabric.

Reviewing the outcomes of the recent Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha, the CF pressed the Iraqi government to implement its resolutions regionally and internationally while pushing for increased political and humanitarian support for Palestine and a firm response to ongoing Israeli violations.

On the upcoming November 11 parliamentary elections, the CF reaffirmed its commitment to holding the vote as scheduled and underscored the importance of transparency to restore public confidence and protect Iraq’s democratic process.

