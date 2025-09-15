Arab-Islamic Summit: Condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, warns of grave regional risks

Shafaq News – Doha

Leaders of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday adopted a joint statement condemning Israel’s September 9 attack on Qatar and declaring full solidarity with the Gulf state.

The summit, held in Doha under the chairmanship of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, gathered heads of state and government to address what they described as “a blatant violation of sovereignty and a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.”

The statement denounced the strike on a residential area in Doha that housed diplomatic missions, schools, nurseries, and accommodation for negotiating delegations, which left several people dead, including a Qatari national, and wounded others. It called the incident “a cowardly and illegal attack” and warned that it undermined peace efforts, particularly Qatar’s mediation role in Gaza.

Key Points of the Joint Declaration

-Solidarity with Qatar: Leaders pledged absolute support for Qatar’s sovereignty, security, and citizens, stressing that any attack on one Arab or Islamic state constitutes an attack on all.

-Condemnation of Israel: The statement accused Israel of “genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation and blockade policies, and expansionist settlement activities,” warning these practices destroy prospects for peace and threaten regional stability.

-Palestinian cause: Leaders reaffirmed their rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians, settlement expansion, and annexation plans, describing them as crimes under international law. They urged immediate international support for Gaza reconstruction and the implementation of an Arab-Islamic rebuilding plan.

-International action: The communiqué called on all states to impose sanctions on Israel, suspend arms transfers, review diplomatic and economic relations, and support legal measures, including International Criminal Court warrants and International Court of Justice rulings.

-UN and diplomacy: Participants welcomed the UN Security Council’s condemnation of the Doha attack and the UN General Assembly’s “New York Declaration” in support of a two-state solution. They also highlighted the upcoming Saudi-French co-chaired conference on September 22 in New York as a key step toward broader recognition of Palestine.

-Collective security: The summit endorsed the Arab League’s “Joint Vision for Regional Security and Cooperation” and stressed the need for unified mechanisms to counter threats, end the Israeli occupation, and establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.