Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani concludes his visit to Doha

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-16T12:51:22+0000
PM Barzani concludes his visit to Doha

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, concluded today his one-day visit to Doha.

During the visit, PM Barzani met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq, particularly efforts to form Iraq’s new government.

They also addressed the relationship between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Qatar, and emphasized strengthening ties between Erbil and Doha, particularly in economy, trade, and investment.

PM Barzani also met with Qatari Prime Minister, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister arrived in Doha yesterday, Tuesday, upon an official invitation from bin Hamad al-Thani.

