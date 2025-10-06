Iraqi ruling bloc presses for clean campaigning ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the Shiite political alliance leading the current government, urged candidates on Monday to focus their campaigns on policy rather than personal attacks, “smear tactics,” or vote-buying.

The statement followed the CF’s 244th regular meeting at the office of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) leader Ammar al-Hakim, where members emphasized the need for a “constructive, responsible” election process ahead of the November 11 vote, calling on candidates to present clear platforms and encouraging widespread voter participation.

Campaigning began on October 3, with the Shams Network for Monitoring Elections already reporting 301 violations. More than 6,300 observers are expected to oversee the process when polls open, as over 21.4 million Iraqis — including more than three million in the Kurdistan Region — are eligible to vote nationwide.

The CF also urged parliament to continue sessions to approve pending legislation that directly impacts citizens’ daily lives.

On regional affairs, the bloc discussed the war in Gaza, warning of its potential security repercussions for Iraq and neighboring states, while reaffirming support for international efforts to de-escalate tensions and pursue a lasting peace that benefits all sides.

