CF on US Defense Department name change: Symbolic message

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of ruling Shiite parties, has described the proposed renaming of the US Department of Defense to the Department of War as a “threatening message” amid regional and international developments.

CF member Adil al-Khidrran told Shafaq News that the renaming aims to send warning signals to America’s opponents globally, specifically naming Iran, China, Russia, and their allies. He added that the change is unlikely to signal a real intention by the US to enter a full-scale war with these major global powers.

Al-Khidrran said the move is primarily symbolic, intended to display strength and send a message, but stressed that Iraq, particularly armed resistance factions, is prepared for any confrontation if the US intends to launch a broad conflict involving Iraq and the wider “Axis of Resistance” countries in the region and beyond.