CENTCOM commander meets Iraqi PM following Syria visit

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla, visited Iraq and met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iraqi military leaders in Baghdad.

“After visiting Syria, Gen. Kurilla visited Baghdad where he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani, Chief of Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, and Iraqi Joint Operations Deputy Commander Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawai,” CENTCOM stated on X.

“The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional security, the rapidly changing situation in Syria, as well as the defeat-ISIS operations in Iraq. The leaders also discussed the continued partnership between Coalition and Iraqi forces.”

CENTCOM continued, “Additionally, Gen. Kurilla met with Major Gen. Kevin Leahy, Commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) and his staff for an assessment of the D-ISIS mission inside Iraq and Syria.”

"We remain dedicated to the enduring defeat of ISIS and committed to the security of our partners that neighbor Syria - including Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Israel," said Gen. Kurilla.