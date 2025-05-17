Baghdad Summit: Egyptian President criticizes Israeli genocide in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian cause is at its most dangerous and sensitive phase,” El-Sisi said during the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad, accusing Israel of carrying out widespread destruction in Gaza. “The war machine has not spared civilians, children, or the elderly.

El-Sisi confirmed Egypt remains engaged in mediation efforts, working with Qatar and the United States to restore calm. “The creation of a Palestinian state is the only path to ending this cycle of violence,” he stated. “Normalization without justice cannot deliver peace.”

He announced that Egypt intends to host an international conference to rebuild Gaza once a ceasefire is in place.

The Egyptian president also addressed broader regional instability, calling for the restoration of maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, which was erupted by Houthis “in solidarity with Gaza.”

He further emphasized the need to leverage lifted US sanctions for the benefit of the Syrian people and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, rejecting the formation of rival authorities.

On Libya, he reaffirmed support for a political track leading to national elections, and urged international backing for Somalia’s recognized government.