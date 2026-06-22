Baghdad, Ankara eye expanded economic ties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed water management, crude oil exports through the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline, and the Development Road project during a phone call on Monday.

The exchange focused on ways to improve Iraq’s oil export flows, including shipments bound for European markets through existing pipeline infrastructure. Both sides stressed continued coordination to narrow differences and advance shared understandings on resource management, with water security also part of the talks.

Turning to cooperation in natural gas and agriculture, Baghdad and Ankara explored potential agreements to expand economic ties. The discussion then shifted to the Development Road project, viewed by both officials as a strategic corridor expected to strengthen regional trade links and deepen economic integration.

Erdogan extended an invitation for al-Zaidi to visit Ankara at the end of July for further talks on bilateral relations and ongoing projects. The Prime Minister, in turn, welcomed Turkish companies to expand investment activities in Iraq, citing opportunities across multiple sectors and the role of the private sector in supporting economic growth.

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