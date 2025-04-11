Babil hosts second day of the Babylonian Civilization Festive

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Babil province hosted the second day of the International Day of Babylonian Civilization Event, drawing large official and public attendance, along with wide Arab and international participation.

The day’s activities featured a range of cultural, artistic, and industrial exhibitions. Among the highlights was an industrial fair showcasing the capabilities of Babil’s industrial sector, with participation from both public and private companies.

Key contributors included the State Company for Automotive Industry, Al-Furat Chemical Industries, and Al-Sadda Cement Company, alongside various local firms. The exhibition aimed to spotlight Babil’s industrial potential and promote the province’s investment opportunities within the manufacturing sector.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Raad Joni Al-Makhzoumi, Deputy Governor of Babil and Head of the Business and Investment Authority, said the province is preparing to present around 300 industrial investment opportunities during the Business and Investment Forum, scheduled for Saturday at the exhibition grounds.

The forum is expected to attract more than 200 investors representing over 20 countries.

“Babil is confidently moving toward becoming Iraq’s industrial capital in the coming years through an attractive investment environment and a growing economic climate,” Al-Makhzoumi added.

Meanwhile, academic sessions were held with the participation of scholars and researchers from the universities of Babil, Al-Mustaqbal, and Al-Hilla, in which topics discussed ancient Babylonian medicine and daily life patterns in ancient civilizations, reflecting the region’s rich historical and intellectual heritage.

The day concluded with dialogue sessions at the Grand Hall of the Babylon Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate, where participants stressed the importance of maintaining and showcasing the province’s civilizational and industrial identity both locally and internationally.

The third day of the event is expected to witness the announcement of a significant package of investment projects, aimed at transforming the local economic landscape and driving sustainable development for Babil province.