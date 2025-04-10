Festivities kick off for Babylon Civilization Day in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The first-ever International Day of Babylonian Civilization kicked off, on Thursday in Iraq’s Babil province, with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid attending the opening ceremony inside the historic ruins of the ancient city of Babylon.

According to local media reports, the event was attended by political, diplomatic, cultural, and artistic figures, and will run for two days.

Activities are being held on the stage of the Babylonian theatre, within the archaeological city, and in the gardens of the Babylon Tourist Resort.

The celebration includes cultural, artistic, and musical performances, in addition to a flower exhibition and a showcase for investment companies and private sector initiatives.

Governor of Babil, Adnan Fayhan Al-Dulaimi, in a press conference, had announced last month that April 10 would mark the launch of the annual event, describing it as the first of its kind.

Al-Dulaimi said the celebration aims to revive Babylonian heritage and recreate the rituals of the ancient Akitu festival through a series of archaeological, cultural, artistic, and historical events, along with discussions on enhancing international tourism in Babylon.