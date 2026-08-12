Al-Zaidi to US: Iraq free of foreign forces from October 1

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi reaffirmed on Wednesday that Iraq will be free of foreign military forces from October 1, during a meeting with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper, with September 30 set as the final deadline for the Global Coalition to end its military mission and complete the departure of its forces.

Al-Zaidi described the post-withdrawal phase as “a new day in the path of the Iraqi state,” when the country would exercise full sovereignty over its territory and continue building its security and military capabilities to safeguard its stability on its own.

The premier also stressed that weapons must be confined exclusively to state authority in accordance with the law, arguing that the measure would “protect everyone” and provide a foundation for development and prosperity.

September 30 also marks Baghdad’s deadline for bringing weapons under exclusive state control. The State Administration Coalition (SAC), representing Iraq’s main Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish political forces, had warned that armed activity outside state institutions after that date “will be treated as unlawful.”

During the meeting, both sides affirmed their “full and final agreement” on ending the Coalition’s military mission under arrangements reached during Al-Zaidi’s visit to Washington in mid-July. Iraqi-US relations are set to “transition toward cooperation and partnership in the economic, development, and security fields, based on mutual respect for sovereignty and the mutual interests of both countries.”

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal

Washington has repeatedly called on the Iraqi government to dissolve Iran-aligned armed factions and warned against Iranian influence in Baghdad. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella of Iran-aligned armed factions, has long demanded the departure of Coalition forces, citing the need to confront the “American occupation” as justification for its armed presence.

Read more: Days to disarm Iraq's factions: deadline or negotiable ceiling?