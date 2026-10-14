Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi condemned the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to preventing its territory from being used to threaten neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Al-Zaidi also denounced attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure during conflicts, emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to good neighborly relations and respect for national sovereignty.

The two leaders discussed regional developments and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly security coordination, while Mohammed bin Salman expressed Saudi Arabia’s support for Baghdad’s efforts to promote dialogue and regional stability.

Earlier today, Yemen’s Houthi forces claimed to have launched ballistic and cruise missiles and drones at Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran and Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport, describing the operation as retaliation for Saudi attacks on Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Riyadh earlier in the day for his first visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office, after canceling a planned trip in July following deadly US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions across seven Iraqi provinces.

The Iraqi premier has previously called for closer economic and security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, arguing that stronger ties could help stabilize the Gulf. Sources told Shafaq News ahead of the visit that discussions were expected to address reviving a long-dormant oil pipeline linking Iraq to the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, alongside efforts to ease regional tensions, particularly over Yemen.