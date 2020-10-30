Saudi Crown Prince was served a DC court summons on WhatsApp

Shafaq news/ Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was served a DC court summons on WhatsApp.

New documents filed to a US federal court in Washington, DC, revealed that on September 22, 2020, Mohammed Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, was issued a summons via WhatsApp on charges of torture and directing an assassination attempt against Dr. Saad Al-Jabri with the famed "Tiger Squad" that killed Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Jabri, a former advisor to the Saudi Royal Family, filed the lawsuit on August 6, 2020.

The recent photos offer confirmation of receipt by the Saudi Crown Prince. The summons was sent in both English and Arabic, according to the court document. The documents were also sent to co-defendants via WhatsApp, according to the court document.

The summons was served via the messaging platform that Bin Salman apparently uses, The docket was served at 4:05 p.m. ET via WhatsApp, and mark delivered, and twenty minutes later the message was marked as "read" by Bin Salman. With two blue checkmarks on September 22, 2020.

In the lawsuit, Al-Jabri alleges that Bin Salman sent a 50 person "assassination squad" from Saudi Arabia to Canada in an attempt to "eliminate him" in October 2018.

The former advisor also claimed that the assassination attempt took place days after Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents in at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, which the Saudi government has confessed was a premeditated act, but claimed the Saudi intelligence officers responsible went rogue.







