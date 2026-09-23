Shafaq News- New York

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi met with US President Donald Trump, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the United States.

The meeting, which took place during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, focused on political, economic, and investment ties between the two countries, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office.

Both leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the region and joint efforts by Baghdad and Washington to enhance regional and international security and stability.