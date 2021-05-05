While Iraqis are being fired, foreigners in oil sector earn astronomical sums

Shafaq News/ An informed source in the Ministry of Oil revealed that some foreign employees in the Iraqi oil sector receive astronomical sums up to $100 thousand a month.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that more than 270 foreigners employed in the Malaysian "Petronas" company operating in al-Gharraf in Dhi Qar charge a monthly salary between 50 to 100 thousand dollars.

"Those sums are surreal considering the current situation Iraq is passing through," he added.

"Despite earning this much, they only work eight months in Iraq. Most of them reside in UAE."

Iraq has cut a considerable portion of its workforce in the oil sector over the past month to accommodate OPEC+ production restrictions.

Dismissed employees, and scores of unemployed graduates, have taken the streets on many occasions to demand reinstating or employing them in the oil companies.