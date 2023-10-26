Uptick in gold prices in Baghdad; stability in Erbil

Shafaq News / The golden scales tilted slightly upward in Baghdad’s bustling markets today, as gold prices, both foreign and domestic, experienced a marginal increase, while in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the gold market remained steadfast on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad witnessed the early morning evaluation of gold rates. The selling price for one gram of 21-carat gold, encompassing Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, stood at 405,000 Iraqi dinars, with a corresponding buying price of 401,000 dinars.
He emphasized that the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold, measured in mithqal, was set at 375,000 dinars, while the buying price stood at 371,000 dinars.
In local jewellery shops, the selling price for one gram of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, demonstrating the fluctuations inherent in the market. In parallel, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold oscillated between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.
In Erbil, one mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 515,000 dinars. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was traded at 475,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 455,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 395,000 dinars.