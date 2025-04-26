USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates edged higher in Baghdad and fell in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,400 IQD per $100, up from 144,350 IQD recorded earlier in the day.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices stabilized at 145,500 IQD per $100, while buying prices stood at 143,500 IQD.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 144,600 IQD and buying prices at 144,500 IQD per $100.