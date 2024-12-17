USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,950 IQD per $100, compared to 150,800 IQD recorded on Monday.

The selling price in local exchange shops in Baghdad was 152,000 IQD, while the buying price was 150,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,600 IQD and the buying price was 150,500 IQD per $100.