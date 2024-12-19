USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 151,100 IQD per $100, compared to 150,950 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices in local exchange markets in Baghdad stood at 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying prices were 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,400 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 150,300 IQD.