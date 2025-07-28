USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in both Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the closure of local currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central exchange registered a rate of 139,200 IQD per $100, unchanged from the morning rate.

In Baghdad’s local currency markets, exchange shops reported a selling rate of 140,250 IQD and a buying rate of 138,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 138,975 IQD, and the buying rate was 138,950 IQD.