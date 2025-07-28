Dollar prices rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 139,200 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 140,250 IQD and 138,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 138,900.