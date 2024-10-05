USD/IQD exchange rates record an upward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dollar prices surged in Baghdad and Erbil markets, following the closure of currency exchanges.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 153,600 IQD per $100, up from 153,250 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price reached 154,750 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 152,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar rose to 153,600 IQD for selling and 153,400 IQD for buying per $100.