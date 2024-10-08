USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar have inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, following the closure of the stock exchange on Tuesday.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 153,200 IQD per $100, down from 153,500 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets reached 154,250 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 152,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 153,350 IQD for $100, and the buying price was 153,250 IQD.