USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifakh and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 152,750 IQD for every $100, compared to 153,300 IQD recorded on Saturday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,750 IQD and the buying price stood at 151,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 152,750 IQD and the buying price was 152,650 IQD per $100.