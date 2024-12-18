USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, as the stock exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,950 IQD per $100, compared to 151,150 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying prices were 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 150,400 IQD per $100, and the buying prices reached 150,300 IQD.