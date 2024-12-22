USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 150,800 IQD per $100, down from Saturday's rate of 151,500 IQD.

At local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 151,750 IQD, while the buying price was 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,500 IQD and the buying price at 150,400 IQD per $100.