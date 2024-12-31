USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered 151,700 IQD per $100, compared to 151,600 IQD per $100 on Monday morning.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad's markets reported a selling price of 152,500 IQD and a buying price of 150,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 151,850 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 151,750 IQD.