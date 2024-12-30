USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates for the US dollar surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 151,600 IQD per $100, up from Sunday’s rate of 151,400 IQD.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad reported a selling price of 152,500 IQD and a buying price of 150,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 151,700 IQD per $100 and the buying price stood at 151,600 IQD.