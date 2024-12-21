USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, and Erbil, as the stock exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 151,050 IQD per $100, compared to 151,150 IQD recorded this morning.

The selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying prices were 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 150,450 IQD per $100, and the buying prices reached 150,350 IQD.