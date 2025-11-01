USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates declined in Baghdad and Erbil, as currency markets closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,950 Iraqi dinars per $100, down from 141,000 dinars earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, selling prices remained stable at 142,000 dinars per $100, while the buying rate stood at 140,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also dropped slightly, with exchange offices quoting 140,550 dinars for selling and 140,450 for buying per $100.