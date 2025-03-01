USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US dollar exchange rates inched lower in Baghdad and Erbil as the stock markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges registered a rate of147,850 IQD per $100 US—down from 148,500 IQD recorded earlier in the morning.

In local currency exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling price reached 148,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 146,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,300 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 147,200 IQD.