USD/IQD exchange rates decrease in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closure Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, nearing 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

The dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,900 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 154,150.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,500 dinars and bought it at 153,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,050 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 153,900 dinars.